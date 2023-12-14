Eventbrite Inc (EB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 2.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Eventbrite Inc (EB) is $12.71, which is $4.8 above the current market price. The public float for EB is 78.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EB on December 14, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

EB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE: EB) has surged by 0.13 when compared to previous closing price of 7.90, but the company has seen a 3.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-05 that Many bargain-priced mid-cap and micro-cap penny stocks are trading at highly-discounted levels right now. With the recent cooler-than-expected PCE inflation read, markets are now pricing in just a 2.5% chance of another Fed rate hike.

EB’s Market Performance

EB’s stock has risen by 3.26% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.41% and a quarterly drop of -18.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.10% for Eventbrite Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.22% for EB stock, with a simple moving average of -9.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EB stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for EB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EB in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $13 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EB Trading at -1.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares surge +5.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EB rose by +3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.33. In addition, Eventbrite Inc saw 34.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EB starting from Sagi Vivek, who sale 100,568 shares at the price of $11.24 back on Aug 08. After this action, Sagi Vivek now owns 181,721 shares of Eventbrite Inc, valued at $1,130,606 using the latest closing price.

Taylor Julia D., the General Counsel of Eventbrite Inc, sale 36,187 shares at $7.00 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Taylor Julia D. is holding 191,609 shares at $253,128 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.91 for the present operating margin

+62.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eventbrite Inc stands at -21.23. The total capital return value is set at -8.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.47. Equity return is now at value -13.07, with -2.26 for asset returns.

Based on Eventbrite Inc (EB), the company’s capital structure generated 217.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.47. Total debt to assets is 40.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 215.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 105.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Eventbrite Inc (EB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.