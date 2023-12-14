Evaluating the Ups and Downs of RE/MAX Holdings Inc’s (RMAX) Stock

In the past week, RMAX stock has gone up by 28.26%, with a monthly gain of 37.97% and a quarterly plunge of -19.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.96% for RE/MAX Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.15% for RMAX’s stock, with a -22.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RE/MAX Holdings Inc (NYSE: RMAX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RMAX is 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RMAX is $13.60, which is $1.21 above the current price. The public float for RMAX is 16.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RMAX on December 14, 2023 was 429.11K shares.

RMAX) stock’s latest price update

RE/MAX Holdings Inc (NYSE: RMAX)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.77 in comparison to its previous close of 10.89, however, the company has experienced a 28.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-09 that Addressing the much discussed but controversial topic of housing stocks to sell, it’s important to stick with the facts. While promoting a doom-and-gloom narrative for its own sake doesn’t offer much help, it’s also unproductive to disseminate toxic positivity.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RMAX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RMAX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for RMAX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RMAX Trading at 18.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.70%, as shares surge +26.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMAX rose by +28.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.80. In addition, RE/MAX Holdings Inc saw -33.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMAX starting from Peterson Adam K, who purchase 12,345 shares at the price of $8.88 back on Nov 30. After this action, Peterson Adam K now owns 2,983,843 shares of RE/MAX Holdings Inc, valued at $109,624 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Adam K, the 10% Owner of RE/MAX Holdings Inc, purchase 24,342 shares at $8.84 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Peterson Adam K is holding 2,971,498 shares at $215,183 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.59 for the present operating margin

+64.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for RE/MAX Holdings Inc stands at +1.73. The total capital return value is set at 9.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.62. Equity return is now at value -13.06, with -8.97 for asset returns.

Based on RE/MAX Holdings Inc (RMAX), the company’s capital structure generated 102.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.63. Total debt to assets is 70.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RE/MAX Holdings Inc (RMAX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.