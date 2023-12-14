Evaluating the Impact of 9.73 Increase on Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc’s (BRDG) Stock

The stock of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (BRDG) has seen a 9.88% increase in the past week, with a 6.19% gain in the past month, and a -18.84% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.15% for BRDG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.83% for BRDG’s stock, with a -18.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: BRDG) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (BRDG) by analysts is $11.63, which is $3.39 above the current market price. The public float for BRDG is 30.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.41% of that float. On December 14, 2023, the average trading volume of BRDG was 364.80K shares.

BRDG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: BRDG) has increased by 9.73 when compared to last closing price of 7.50.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that Bridge Investment Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRDG ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Bonni Rosen – Head, Shareholder Relations Robert Morse – Executive Chairman Jonathan Slager – CEO Katie Elsnab – CFO Conference Call Participants Michael Cyprys – Morgan Stanley Finian O’Shea – Wells Fargo Securities Ken Worthington – J.P. Morgan Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Bridge Investment Group’s 3Q 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast.

BRDG Trading at 5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRDG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares surge +11.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRDG rose by +9.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.60. In addition, Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc saw -31.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRDG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.80 for the present operating margin

+87.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc stands at +4.60. The total capital return value is set at 35.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.22. Equity return is now at value -8.87, with -0.58 for asset returns.

Based on Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (BRDG), the company’s capital structure generated 408.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.35. Total debt to assets is 28.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 391.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (BRDG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.