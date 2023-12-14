Evaluating the Impact of -7.84 Increase on CBAK Energy Technology Inc’s (CBAT) Stock

The stock of CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT) has gone down by -10.48% for the week, with a 17.50% rise in the past month and a 18.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.30% for CBAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.22% for CBAT’s stock, with a -1.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ: CBAT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CBAT is 2.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT) is $1.80, The public float for CBAT is 71.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.67% of that float. On December 14, 2023, CBAT’s average trading volume was 92.07K shares.

CBAT) stock’s latest price update

CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ: CBAT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.84 compared to its previous closing price of 1.02. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT ) Q2 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Thierry Li – Investor Relations Director Yunfei Li – Chief Executive Officer Xiangyu Pei – Interim Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Brian Lantier – Zacks Small Cap Research Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by.

CBAT Trading at 10.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares surge +13.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAT fell by -10.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9253. In addition, CBAK Energy Technology Inc saw -5.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CBAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.06 for the present operating margin

+7.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for CBAK Energy Technology Inc stands at -3.80. The total capital return value is set at -3.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.49. Equity return is now at value -7.12, with -3.11 for asset returns.

Based on CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT), the company’s capital structure generated 15.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.04. Total debt to assets is 7.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.