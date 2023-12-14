Evaluating the Impact of -0.18 Increase on Atlas Energy Solutions Inc.’s (AESI) Stock

The stock of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) has seen a -2.16% decrease in the past week, with a -4.23% drop in the past month, and a -28.31% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.16% for AESI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.29% for AESI’s stock, with a -10.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE: AESI) Right Now?

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE: AESI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.10x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) by analysts is $24.80, which is $8.05 above the current market price. The public float for AESI is 31.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.35% of that float. On December 14, 2023, the average trading volume of AESI was 594.07K shares.

AESI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE: AESI) has decreased by -0.18 when compared to last closing price of 16.78.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-08 that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. reported Q3 2023 financial results, beating revenue but missing earnings estimates. The company provides proppant products and services for fracking in the Permian Basin. With its growing margin advantages, prospects for scale growth and a proforma dividend yield of 4.7%, my outlook for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is Bullish [Buy] at around $17.00.

Analysts’ Opinion of AESI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AESI stocks, with Johnson Rice repeating the rating for AESI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AESI in the upcoming period, according to Johnson Rice is $24 based on the research report published on April 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AESI Trading at -9.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AESI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -6.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AESI fell by -2.16%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.09. In addition, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. saw 0.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AESI starting from Schmidt Richard W, who sale 351,000 shares at the price of $17.07 back on Nov 17. After this action, Schmidt Richard W now owns 1,307,306 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc., valued at $5,991,570 using the latest closing price.

Schmidt Richard W, the Member of 10% Owner Group of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc., sale 8,640 shares at $20.75 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that Schmidt Richard W is holding 1,658,306 shares at $179,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AESI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.06 for the present operating margin

+52.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. stands at +44.95. The total capital return value is set at 38.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.48. Equity return is now at value 51.06, with 33.52 for asset returns.

Based on Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI), the company’s capital structure generated 33.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.25. Total debt to assets is 23.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.61.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.