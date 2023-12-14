Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Essential Utilities Inc (NYSE: WTRG) has increased by 4.27 when compared to last closing price of 35.59.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-08 that Utilities have characteristics that often make them smart picks for consistent dividend growth. Essential Utilities’ operating revenue slightly declined in Q3, but its diluted EPS surged higher. The water and gas utility comfortably covers interest expenses from its earnings.

Is It Worth Investing in Essential Utilities Inc (NYSE: WTRG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Essential Utilities Inc (NYSE: WTRG) is above average at 20.57x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.81.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG) is $47.50, which is $10.39 above the current market price. The public float for WTRG is 272.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WTRG on December 14, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

WTRG’s Market Performance

The stock of Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG) has seen a 2.03% increase in the past week, with a 10.81% rise in the past month, and a -2.75% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for WTRG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.30% for WTRG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.00% for the last 200 days.

WTRG Trading at 7.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +4.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTRG rose by +2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.66. In addition, Essential Utilities Inc saw -22.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTRG starting from Arnold Colleen, who sale 1,244 shares at the price of $41.84 back on Jun 14. After this action, Arnold Colleen now owns 7,796 shares of Essential Utilities Inc, valued at $52,049 using the latest closing price.

Franklin Chris, the Chief Executive Officer of Essential Utilities Inc, purchase 37,245 shares at $40.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Franklin Chris is holding 37,245 shares at $1,515,872 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.90 for the present operating margin

+32.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Essential Utilities Inc stands at +20.33. The total capital return value is set at 5.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.08. Equity return is now at value 8.48, with 3.01 for asset returns.

Based on Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG), the company’s capital structure generated 127.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.11. Total debt to assets is 42.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.