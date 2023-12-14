ESGL Holdings Limited (ESGL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ESGL) has decreased by -9.14 when compared to last closing price of 0.52.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -19.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-28 that ESGL Holdings (NASDAQ: ESGL ) stock is taking off on Tuesday after the waste solutions company announced a renewed contract with Singapore Refining Company Private Limited. According to a press release, the Environmental Solutions (Asia) Pte Ltd subsidiary of ESGL Holdings renewed its Used Catalyst Disposal Contract with Singapore Refining Company Private Limited.

Is It Worth Investing in ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ESGL) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.78.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ESGL is 4.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ESGL on December 14, 2023 was 567.40K shares.

ESGL’s Market Performance

ESGL stock saw an increase of -19.15% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.00% and a quarterly increase of -47.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.53% for ESGL Holdings Limited (ESGL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.05% for ESGL’s stock, with a -92.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ESGL Trading at -16.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.26%, as shares surge +3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESGL fell by -19.15%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6639. In addition, ESGL Holdings Limited saw -95.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ESGL

The total capital return value is set at -3.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.22. Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on ESGL Holdings Limited (ESGL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.29.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ESGL Holdings Limited (ESGL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.