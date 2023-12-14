Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (ELS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ELS is 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ELS is $71.71, which is -$0.81 below the current price. The public float for ELS is 177.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELS on December 14, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

ELS stock's latest price update

The stock price of Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) has surged by 2.36 when compared to previous closing price of 70.85, but the company has seen a 1.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that REITWorld conference in Los Angeles featured 29 meetings, including exclusive sessions with REIT CEOs and CFOs, and property tours. Common themes discussed included cautious optimism on 2024 fundamentals, distressed opportunities, and challenges in the market. Actionable ideas and key takeaways were gathered from the meetings, covering various sectors such as shopping centers, healthcare, multifamily, self-storage, industrial, office, and life science.

ELS’s Market Performance

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (ELS) has seen a 1.40% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.79% gain in the past month and a 8.16% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for ELS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.90% for ELS’s stock, with a 8.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ELS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ELS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $64 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ELS Trading at 7.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +5.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELS rose by +1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.65. In addition, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. saw 12.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.76 for the present operating margin

+34.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. stands at +19.61. The total capital return value is set at 8.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.12. Equity return is now at value 20.55, with 5.35 for asset returns.

Based on Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (ELS), the company’s capital structure generated 236.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.27. Total debt to assets is 62.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 225.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (ELS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.