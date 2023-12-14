Entegris Inc (ENTG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG)’s stock price has soared by 4.40 in relation to previous closing price of 113.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that The Zacks Electronics – Manufacturing Machinery industry participants like Entegris (ENTG), MKS Instruments (MKSI) and Veeco Instruments (VECO) are benefiting from increased capital spending on high-performance computing, advanced packaging and memory.

Is It Worth Investing in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) is above average at 89.51x. The 36-month beta value for ENTG is also noteworthy at 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ENTG is $108.20, which is -$10.22 below than the current price. The public float for ENTG is 149.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.01% of that float. The average trading volume of ENTG on December 14, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

ENTG’s Market Performance

ENTG’s stock has seen a 11.50% increase for the week, with a 17.76% rise in the past month and a 28.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.73% for Entegris Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.09% for ENTG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 25.18% for the last 200 days.

ENTG Trading at 21.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.41% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +14.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENTG rose by +11.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.38. In addition, Entegris Inc saw 80.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENTG starting from Colella Joseph, who sale 2,604 shares at the price of $102.86 back on Nov 24. After this action, Colella Joseph now owns 28,626 shares of Entegris Inc, valued at $267,847 using the latest closing price.

O’Neill James Anthony, the SVP & CTO of Entegris Inc, sale 1,918 shares at $95.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that O’Neill James Anthony is holding 13,670 shares at $182,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.62 for the present operating margin

+38.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entegris Inc stands at +6.37. The total capital return value is set at 8.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.59. Equity return is now at value 6.17, with 2.01 for asset returns.

Based on Entegris Inc (ENTG), the company’s capital structure generated 182.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.57. Total debt to assets is 57.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 177.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

In summary, Entegris Inc (ENTG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.