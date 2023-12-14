Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd (ENLV) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd (ENLV) has gone down by -21.35% for the week, with a -20.00% drop in the past month and a -25.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.73% for ENLV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.79% for ENLV’s stock, with a -42.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ENLV) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ENLV is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ENLV is $12.00, which is $10.6 above than the current price. The public float for ENLV is 14.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.74% of that float. The average trading volume of ENLV on December 14, 2023 was 29.41K shares.

ENLV) stock’s latest price update

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ENLV)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.68 in comparison to its previous close of 1.55, however, the company has experienced a -21.35% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-03 that XRX, GVA, CUBI, LXU and ENLV have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on November 3, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENLV stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ENLV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ENLV in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $33 based on the research report published on March 02, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ENLV Trading at -12.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.53%, as shares sank -18.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENLV fell by -21.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7520. In addition, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd saw -64.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENLV

The total capital return value is set at -32.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.01. Equity return is now at value -53.23, with -45.52 for asset returns.

Based on Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd (ENLV), the company’s capital structure generated 8.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.86. Total debt to assets is 7.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.80.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.92.

Conclusion

In summary, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd (ENLV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.