Emeren Group Ltd ADR (SOL) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Emeren Group Ltd ADR (NYSE: SOL) is 50.00x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SOL is 1.88. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Emeren Group Ltd ADR (SOL) is $5.80, which is $3.09 above the current market price. The public float for SOL is 60.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.10% of that float. On December 14, 2023, SOL’s average trading volume was 506.79K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

SOL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Emeren Group Ltd ADR (NYSE: SOL) has surged by 8.40 when compared to previous closing price of 2.50, but the company has seen a 10.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-30 that STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Emeren Group Ltd (“Emeren” or the “Company”) (www.emeren.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences: BofA Securities 2023 Renewables Conference on December 1, 2023.

SOL’s Market Performance

Emeren Group Ltd ADR (SOL) has seen a 10.16% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.26% gain in the past month and a -11.73% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.86% for SOL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.94% for SOL stock, with a simple moving average of -21.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOL stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for SOL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SOL in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $3.20 based on the research report published on November 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SOL Trading at 4.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares surge +0.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOL rose by +10.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.49. In addition, Emeren Group Ltd ADR saw -40.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOL starting from SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, who purchase 343,913 shares at the price of $2.33 back on Dec 12. After this action, SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT now owns 18,639,226 shares of Emeren Group Ltd ADR, valued at $801,317 using the latest closing price.

SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, the Chairman of Emeren Group Ltd ADR, purchase 252,205 shares at $2.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT is holding 18,295,313 shares at $605,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.73 for the present operating margin

+25.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emeren Group Ltd ADR stands at -7.62. The total capital return value is set at -0.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.09. Equity return is now at value 1.09, with 0.78 for asset returns.

Based on Emeren Group Ltd ADR (SOL), the company’s capital structure generated 20.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.88. Total debt to assets is 13.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Emeren Group Ltd ADR (SOL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.