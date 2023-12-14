Elme Communities (ELME) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ELME is 0.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Elme Communities (ELME) is $15.00, which is $1.13 above the current market price. The public float for ELME is 86.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. On December 14, 2023, ELME’s average trading volume was 624.35K shares.

The stock of Elme Communities (NYSE: ELME) has increased by 6.05 when compared to last closing price of 13.71. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Multifamily REIT, Elme Communities, reported generally positive quarterly results with reaffirmed full-year guidance. ELME also updated investors on a large community acquisition in their fast-growing Atlanta market. While the acquisition increased overall leverage, ELME’s debt profile still allows for greater financial flexibility than its peers.

ELME’s Market Performance

ELME’s stock has risen by 7.78% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.06% and a quarterly drop of -2.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.65% for Elme Communities The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.59% for ELME stock, with a simple moving average of -6.54% for the last 200 days.

ELME Trading at 8.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +5.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELME rose by +7.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.43. In addition, Elme Communities saw -18.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.82 for the present operating margin

+17.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elme Communities stands at -14.74. The total capital return value is set at -0.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.75. Equity return is now at value -4.35, with -2.82 for asset returns.

Based on Elme Communities (ELME), the company’s capital structure generated 43.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.42. Total debt to assets is 29.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Elme Communities (ELME) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.