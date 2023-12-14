Ebix Inc. (EBIX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) has surged by 4.31 when compared to previous closing price of 4.41, but the company has seen a 14.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-17 that Once the post-COVID boom faded, many high-flying tech stocks plummeted, potentially creating opportunities for growth investors looking to position their portfolios for substantial gains. In my view, select beaten-down tech companies appear primed for massive upside if bought before the impending recovery.

Is It Worth Investing in Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) Right Now?

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EBIX is 2.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EBIX is $5.00, which is $0.4 above the current price. The public float for EBIX is 24.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 39.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EBIX on December 14, 2023 was 2.19M shares.

EBIX’s Market Performance

EBIX stock saw an increase of 14.86% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 35.89% and a quarterly increase of -67.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.69% for Ebix Inc. (EBIX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.54% for EBIX stock, with a simple moving average of -69.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBIX stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for EBIX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EBIX in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $5 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EBIX Trading at -14.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.49%, as shares surge +28.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBIX rose by +14.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.58. In addition, Ebix Inc. saw -76.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EBIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.46 for the present operating margin

+29.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ebix Inc. stands at +6.16. The total capital return value is set at 8.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.77. Equity return is now at value 0.80, with 0.32 for asset returns.

Based on Ebix Inc. (EBIX), the company’s capital structure generated 106.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.57. Total debt to assets is 42.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ebix Inc. (EBIX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.