Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) has seen a 3.98% increase in the past week, with a 3.90% gain in the past month, and a 8.89% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.51% for ETN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.52% for ETN stock, with a simple moving average of 19.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) Right Now?

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ETN is 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ETN is $241.94, which is $4.94 above the current price. The public float for ETN is 397.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ETN on December 14, 2023 was 2.01M shares.

ETN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) has surged by 0.09 when compared to previous closing price of 236.79, but the company has seen a 3.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that Here is how Eaton (ETN) and Ferguson plc (FERG) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ETN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ETN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $230 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ETN Trading at 9.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +5.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETN rose by +4.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $229.51. In addition, Eaton Corporation plc saw 51.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETN starting from RUIZ STERNADT PAULO, who sale 2,639 shares at the price of $228.05 back on Dec 04. After this action, RUIZ STERNADT PAULO now owns 11,636 shares of Eaton Corporation plc, valued at $601,824 using the latest closing price.

Okray Thomas B sale 4,950 shares at $231.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Okray Thomas B is holding 7,367 shares at $1,143,896 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.62 for the present operating margin

+33.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eaton Corporation plc stands at +11.86. The total capital return value is set at 12.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.96. Equity return is now at value 17.38, with 8.36 for asset returns.

Based on Eaton Corporation plc (ETN), the company’s capital structure generated 54.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.16. Total debt to assets is 26.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.