Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE: EMN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.89 in relation to its previous close of 84.72. However, the company has experienced a 4.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Eastman’s (EMN) latest dividend hike reflects the board’s confidence in its ability to deliver solid earnings and maintain its track record of strong cash flow generation.

Is It Worth Investing in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE: EMN) Right Now?

Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE: EMN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.80x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by analysts is $87.58, which is $0.41 above the current market price. The public float for EMN is 117.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.11% of that float. On December 14, 2023, the average trading volume of EMN was 879.49K shares.

EMN’s Market Performance

EMN’s stock has seen a 4.25% increase for the week, with a 13.44% rise in the past month and a 9.47% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.86% for Eastman Chemical Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.03% for EMN’s stock, with a 7.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EMN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EMN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $81 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EMN Trading at 12.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +9.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMN rose by +4.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.36. In addition, Eastman Chemical Co saw 7.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMN starting from Holt Adrian James, who sale 1,935 shares at the price of $85.64 back on Aug 01. After this action, Holt Adrian James now owns 0 shares of Eastman Chemical Co, valued at $165,713 using the latest closing price.

McAlindon Julie A., the SVP, Regions & Chf SupChn Ofcr of Eastman Chemical Co, sale 1,900 shares at $86.89 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that McAlindon Julie A. is holding 2,877 shares at $165,091 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.29 for the present operating margin

+19.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eastman Chemical Co stands at +7.53. The total capital return value is set at 9.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.09. Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 3.96 for asset returns.

Based on Eastman Chemical Co (EMN), the company’s capital structure generated 103.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.95. Total debt to assets is 36.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.