Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) has seen a 10.67% increase in the past week, with a 20.33% gain in the past month, and a 8.12% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for DEA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.73% for DEA’s stock, with a 6.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE: DEA) Right Now?

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE: DEA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01x compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 4 as "hold," and 1 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) is $13.10, which is -$0.96 below the current market price. The public float for DEA is 85.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DEA on December 14, 2023 was 967.64K shares.

DEA) stock’s latest price update

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE: DEA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.36 in relation to its previous close of 13.34. However, the company has experienced a 10.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Lindsay Winterhalter – Head, IR Darrell Crate – Chairman William Trimble – President and CEO Meghan Baivier – EVP, CFO, and COO Conference Call Participants Michael Griffin – Citi John Kim – BMO Capital Markets Bill Crow – Raymond James Aditi Balachandran – RBC Capital Markets Peter Abramowitz – Jefferies Operator Greetings. Welcome to the Easterly Government Properties’ Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of DEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DEA stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for DEA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DEA in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $13 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DEA Trading at 22.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +18.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEA rose by +10.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.15. In addition, Easterly Government Properties Inc saw -1.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DEA starting from Crate Darrell W, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $13.14 back on Dec 13. After this action, Crate Darrell W now owns 92,174 shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc, valued at $105,120 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.36 for the present operating margin

+33.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Easterly Government Properties Inc stands at +10.53. The total capital return value is set at 2.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.24. Equity return is now at value 2.38, with 1.04 for asset returns.

Based on Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA), the company’s capital structure generated 102.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.52. Total debt to assets is 44.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.