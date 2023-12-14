Doximity Inc (DOCS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Doximity Inc (NYSE: DOCS) has jumped by 2.28 compared to previous close of 24.11. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-10 that Digital health and telemedicine are booming sectors offering attractive opportunities to investors looking to capitalize on the growing demand for remote healthcare. A couple of years ago, the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital health solutions such as online consultations, remote monitoring, and digital prescriptions.

Is It Worth Investing in Doximity Inc (NYSE: DOCS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Doximity Inc (NYSE: DOCS) is above average at 42.36x. The 36-month beta value for DOCS is also noteworthy at 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DOCS is $26.08, which is $1.42 above than the current price. The public float for DOCS is 113.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.87% of that float. The average trading volume of DOCS on December 14, 2023 was 2.00M shares.

DOCS’s Market Performance

The stock of Doximity Inc (DOCS) has seen a 1.86% increase in the past week, with a 3.27% rise in the past month, and a 14.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.04% for DOCS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.25% for DOCS’s stock, with a -13.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DOCS Trading at 8.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -2.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCS rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.32. In addition, Doximity Inc saw -26.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCS starting from Wampler Kira Scherer, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $24.41 back on Nov 24. After this action, Wampler Kira Scherer now owns 10,258 shares of Doximity Inc, valued at $61,025 using the latest closing price.

Overpeck Craig, the of Doximity Inc, sale 1,500 shares at $25.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Overpeck Craig is holding 116,470 shares at $37,845 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.04 for the present operating margin

+87.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Doximity Inc stands at +26.92. The total capital return value is set at 13.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.14. Equity return is now at value 14.07, with 11.99 for asset returns.

Based on Doximity Inc (DOCS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.59. Total debt to assets is 1.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.96.

Conclusion

In summary, Doximity Inc (DOCS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.