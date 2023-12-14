Despegar.com Corp (DESP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Despegar.com Corp (DESP) is $10.80, which is $1.3 above the current market price. The public float for DESP is 55.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DESP on December 14, 2023 was 218.03K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

DESP) stock’s latest price update

Despegar.com Corp (NYSE: DESP)’s stock price has soared by 11.76 in relation to previous closing price of 8.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-24 that Despegar is a rapidly growing online travel company that trades at a multiple way below peers such as Expedia, Booking.com, Make My Trip and Trip.com. Despegar has an unusually large number of catalysts that should lead to significantly higher revenues and earnings. The disconnect appears to be caused by past losses and a confusing income statement and balance sheet, which will be fully explained.

DESP’s Market Performance

Despegar.com Corp (DESP) has experienced a 11.63% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 38.08% rise in the past month, and a 25.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.39% for DESP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.27% for DESP’s stock, with a 38.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DESP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DESP stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DESP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DESP in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $13 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DESP Trading at 29.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DESP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.53% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares surge +31.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DESP rose by +11.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.28. In addition, Despegar.com Corp saw 85.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Despegar.com Corp (DESP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.