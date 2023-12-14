Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) by analysts is $48.53, which is $26.98 above the current market price. The public float for DNLI is 113.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.01% of that float. On December 14, 2023, the average trading volume of DNLI was 914.87K shares.

DNLI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI) has jumped by 11.72 compared to previous close of 19.29. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that The consensus price target hints at a 163.8% upside potential for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

DNLI’s Market Performance

DNLI’s stock has risen by 12.59% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 33.02% and a quarterly drop of -10.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.81% for Denali Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.97% for DNLI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.16% for the last 200 days.

DNLI Trading at 11.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares surge +12.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNLI rose by +12.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.70. In addition, Denali Therapeutics Inc saw -22.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNLI starting from SATO VICKI L, who sale 1,666 shares at the price of $19.13 back on Nov 15. After this action, SATO VICKI L now owns 126,373 shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc, valued at $31,871 using the latest closing price.

SATO VICKI L, the Director of Denali Therapeutics Inc, sale 1,666 shares at $20.66 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that SATO VICKI L is holding 128,039 shares at $34,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-314.16 for the present operating margin

+93.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denali Therapeutics Inc stands at -300.56. The total capital return value is set at -32.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.81. Equity return is now at value -12.90, with -10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI), the company’s capital structure generated 5.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.47. Total debt to assets is 4.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.