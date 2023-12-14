Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of -1.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN) by analysts is $37.78, which is $23.61 above the current market price. The public float for DAWN is 56.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.01% of that float. On December 14, 2023, the average trading volume of DAWN was 804.15K shares.

The stock of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) has increased by 13.36 when compared to last closing price of 12.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a 15.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-23 that Shares of precision oncology concern Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. are down over 50% from their 2023 high as Novartis’ combination therapy received first approval for pLGG. However, its lead candidate (tovorafenib) has the potential to treat all BRAF-mutated pLGG patients, whereas Novartis’ combo only addresses about 10% to 20% of that population. With tovorafenib’s somewhat risky rolling NDA submission slated for October 2023 and ample cash for commercialization, the recent beneficial owner buying merited a look into this busted IPO.

DAWN’s Market Performance

DAWN’s stock has risen by 15.30% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.41% and a quarterly drop of -3.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.27% for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.91% for DAWN’s stock, with a 7.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAWN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DAWN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DAWN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on April 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DAWN Trading at 22.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.79%, as shares surge +16.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAWN rose by +15.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.12. In addition, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc saw -34.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAWN starting from Dubow Adam, who sale 5,313 shares at the price of $11.69 back on Nov 16. After this action, Dubow Adam now owns 11,428 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $62,109 using the latest closing price.

Bender Jeremy, the Chief Executive Officer of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc, sale 3,107 shares at $11.69 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Bender Jeremy is holding 709,429 shares at $36,321 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAWN

The total capital return value is set at -47.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.34. Equity return is now at value -46.37, with -43.85 for asset returns.

Based on Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.24. Total debt to assets is 0.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.