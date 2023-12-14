Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, PLAY stock has gone up by 9.45%, with a monthly gain of 30.81% and a quarterly surge of 36.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.89% for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.31% for PLAY’s stock, with a 30.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) is above average at 18.41x. The 36-month beta value for PLAY is also noteworthy at 2.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PLAY is $53.50, which is $3.48 above than the current price. The public float for PLAY is 39.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.06% of that float. The average trading volume of PLAY on December 14, 2023 was 977.66K shares.

PLAY) stock’s latest price update

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.56 in relation to its previous close of 48.30. However, the company has experienced a 9.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-07 that Dave & Buster’s NASDAQ: PLAY turnaround struggled in 2023, but this is good news for investors. The struggles are due more to tough comps compared to 2022 than anything else and provide ample opportunity to build positions in a high-quality value play in the discretionary sector.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLAY stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PLAY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PLAY in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $55 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLAY Trading at 31.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.60% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares surge +29.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAY rose by +9.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.49. In addition, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc saw 41.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAY starting from Mulleady John, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $36.40 back on Sep 15. After this action, Mulleady John now owns 68,312 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, valued at $273,000 using the latest closing price.

Griffith Michael J, the Director of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, sale 6,470 shares at $35.23 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Griffith Michael J is holding 33,546 shares at $227,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.53 for the present operating margin

+21.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc stands at +6.98. The total capital return value is set at 11.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.29. Equity return is now at value 45.39, with 3.52 for asset returns.

Based on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY), the company’s capital structure generated 697.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.46. Total debt to assets is 76.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 679.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 43.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In summary, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.