Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) Stock Experiences 26.67% Monthly Change

The stock of Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) has gone up by 2.44% for the week, with a 26.67% rise in the past month and a 26.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.49% for CBAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.91% for CBAY’s stock, with a 72.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CBAY is 0.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CBAY is $24.42, which is $3.05 above the current price. The public float for CBAY is 108.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CBAY on December 14, 2023 was 1.95M shares.

CBAY) stock’s latest price update

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY)’s stock price has increased by 0.94 compared to its previous closing price of 21.17. However, the company has seen a 2.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-06 that NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the UBS Biopharma Conference, November 8-9t h in Miami Beach, FL, the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference, November 28-30th, in New York, NY, and the Evercore ISI 6th Annual HealthCONx Conference, November 28-30th, in Miami, Florida.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBAY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CBAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CBAY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $18 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CBAY Trading at 28.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares surge +24.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAY rose by +2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +167.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.48. In addition, Cymabay Therapeutics Inc saw 240.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBAY starting from Shah Sujal, who sale 64,865 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Dec 11. After this action, Shah Sujal now owns 171,301 shares of Cymabay Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,297,170 using the latest closing price.

Dorling Janet, the Director of Cymabay Therapeutics Inc, sale 6,000 shares at $20.07 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Dorling Janet is holding 0 shares at $120,422 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBAY

The total capital return value is set at -59.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.31. Equity return is now at value -46.64, with -29.53 for asset returns.

Based on Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY), the company’s capital structure generated 251.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.55. Total debt to assets is 64.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 249.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 75.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.