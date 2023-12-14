Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (CCK) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) has seen a 2.33% increase in the past week, with a 12.78% gain in the past month, and a -1.61% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for CCK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.06% for CCK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) is 21.34x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CCK is 1.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) is $99.31, which is $8.86 above the current market price. The public float for CCK is 119.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.46% of that float. On December 14, 2023, CCK’s average trading volume was 1.15M shares.

CCK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) has increased by 2.92 when compared to last closing price of 87.88.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that Crown (CCK) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of CCK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCK stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CCK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCK in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $80 based on the research report published on January 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CCK Trading at 8.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +8.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCK rose by +2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.64. In addition, Crown Holdings, Inc. saw 10.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCK starting from DONAHUE TIMOTHY J, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $88.49 back on Dec 08. After this action, DONAHUE TIMOTHY J now owns 579,743 shares of Crown Holdings, Inc., valued at $663,675 using the latest closing price.

Gifford Gerard H, the EVP & COO of Crown Holdings, Inc., sale 13,535 shares at $80.48 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Gifford Gerard H is holding 109,864 shares at $1,089,317 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.72 for the present operating margin

+14.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crown Holdings, Inc. stands at +5.61. The total capital return value is set at 13.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.58. Equity return is now at value 25.31, with 3.55 for asset returns.

Based on Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK), the company’s capital structure generated 390.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.59. Total debt to assets is 50.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 377.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.