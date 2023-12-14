Crexendo Inc (CXDO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ: CXDO) has jumped by 16.77 compared to previous close of 3.16. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Does Crexendo (CXDO) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Is It Worth Investing in Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ: CXDO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CXDO is 1.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Crexendo Inc (CXDO) is $4.25, which is $0.56 above the current market price. The public float for CXDO is 9.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% of that float. On December 14, 2023, CXDO’s average trading volume was 72.40K shares.

CXDO’s Market Performance

The stock of Crexendo Inc (CXDO) has seen a 15.31% increase in the past week, with a 70.05% rise in the past month, and a 74.06% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.00% for CXDO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.17% for CXDO’s stock, with a 97.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXDO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXDO stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for CXDO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CXDO in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $4 based on the research report published on September 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CXDO Trading at 62.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.77%, as shares surge +70.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXDO rose by +15.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.02. In addition, Crexendo Inc saw 94.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXDO starting from Brinton Jon, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $2.14 back on Nov 14. After this action, Brinton Jon now owns 87,406 shares of Crexendo Inc, valued at $4,280 using the latest closing price.

Puri Anil K., the Director of Crexendo Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $2.09 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that Puri Anil K. is holding 26,278 shares at $10,445 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.41 for the present operating margin

+58.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crexendo Inc stands at -94.30. The total capital return value is set at -8.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.64. Equity return is now at value -60.09, with -50.16 for asset returns.

Based on Crexendo Inc (CXDO), the company’s capital structure generated 10.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.62. Total debt to assets is 7.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Crexendo Inc (CXDO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.