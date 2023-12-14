Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (SBS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (NYSE: SBS)’s stock price has surge by 4.02relation to previous closing price of 13.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.57% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-10 that Sabesp’s significant steps toward privatization, including the approval of privatization guidelines and a follow-on model, have boosted confidence in the company’s prospects. In Q2, Sabesp reported robust financial results, with recurring EBITDA increasing significantly year-over-year. Sabesp’s current valuation, with the potential for reduced cost of capital and improved long-term operating performance as a private sector company, suggests significant upside potential.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (NYSE: SBS) Right Now?

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (NYSE: SBS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SBS is 1.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SBS is $15.81, which is $1.32 above the current price. The public float for SBS is 683.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBS on December 14, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

SBS’s Market Performance

SBS’s stock has seen a 3.57% increase for the week, with a 15.37% rise in the past month and a 15.27% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.67% for SBS’s stock, with a 29.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SBS Trading at 14.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.43% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +11.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBS rose by +3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.66. In addition, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR saw 39.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.88 for the present operating margin

+34.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR stands at +14.15. The total capital return value is set at 10.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.36. Equity return is now at value 10.75, with 5.32 for asset returns.

Based on Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (SBS), the company’s capital structure generated 69.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.93. Total debt to assets is 33.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (SBS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.