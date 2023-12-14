Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for COLB is 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for COLB is $25.17, which is -$0.81 below the current price. The public float for COLB is 206.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COLB on December 14, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

COLB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) has surged by 6.13 when compared to previous closing price of 24.48, but the company has seen a 8.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-21 that Columbia came through with strong third quarter results on an adjusted basis, including stronger net interest margin and better operating cost leverage. On the negative side, credit losses are growing in the leasing book, the office portfolio is large (though different than typical office portfolios), and unrealized security losses are significant. The bank’s low-cost deposit base, synergy between small business and middle-market lending operations, cost leverage, and attractive geographic footprint support a bullish case.

COLB’s Market Performance

COLB’s stock has risen by 8.16% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 25.75% and a quarterly rise of 24.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.92% for Columbia Banking System, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.48% for COLB’s stock, with a 21.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for COLB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for COLB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $23 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COLB Trading at 22.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares surge +15.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLB rose by +8.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.27. In addition, Columbia Banking System, Inc. saw -13.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLB starting from BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO, who purchase 854 shares at the price of $18.25 back on Jun 30. After this action, BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO now owns 43,511 shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc., valued at $15,586 using the latest closing price.

Deer Aaron James, the Chief Strategy/Innovation Offc of Columbia Banking System, Inc., purchase 854 shares at $18.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Deer Aaron James is holding 36,144 shares at $15,586 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Columbia Banking System, Inc. stands at +33.55. The total capital return value is set at 10.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.10. Equity return is now at value 9.61, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB), the company’s capital structure generated 50.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.77. Total debt to assets is 5.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.