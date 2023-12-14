Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (CVLY) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (CVLY) has gone up by 17.46% for the week, with a 17.69% rise in the past month and a 23.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.20% for CVLY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.21% for CVLY’s stock, with a 19.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLY) Right Now?

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CVLY is at 0.51. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CVLY is $22.00, which is -$1.95 below the current market price. The public float for CVLY is 9.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.40% of that float. The average trading volume for CVLY on December 14, 2023 was 13.82K shares.

CVLY) stock’s latest price update

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLY)’s stock price has gone rise by 16.63 in comparison to its previous close of 20.53, however, the company has experienced a 17.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-03-28 that The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVLY stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CVLY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CVLY in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $22 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CVLY Trading at 20.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares surge +15.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVLY rose by +17.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.60. In addition, Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. saw 0.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVLY starting from ALTLAND STEPHEN M, who sale 1,676 shares at the price of $19.86 back on Nov 03. After this action, ALTLAND STEPHEN M now owns 17,413 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc., valued at $33,291 using the latest closing price.

FAINOR SCOTT V, the Director of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc., purchase 3,599 shares at $19.66 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that FAINOR SCOTT V is holding 9,860 shares at $70,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.85 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. stands at +20.18. The total capital return value is set at 10.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.72. Equity return is now at value 15.61, with 1.23 for asset returns.

Based on Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (CVLY), the company’s capital structure generated 32.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.37. Total debt to assets is 2.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (CVLY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.