Clearside Biomedical Inc’s (CLSD) Stock: A 0.40% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD) has gone down by -11.21% for the week, with a 8.56% rise in the past month and a 24.85% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.52% for CLSD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.40% for CLSD’s stock, with a -0.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: CLSD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CLSD is 2.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CLSD is $5.67, which is $4.64 above the current price. The public float for CLSD is 51.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLSD on December 14, 2023 was 125.28K shares.

CLSD) stock’s latest price update

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: CLSD)’s stock price has plunge by -0.96relation to previous closing price of 1.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.21% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-31 that ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®), announced today that its third quarter 2023 financial results will be reported on Monday, November 13, 2023, after the close of the financial markets. Management will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLSD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLSD stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CLSD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CLSD in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $9 based on the research report published on December 15, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CLSD Trading at 11.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLSD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.50%, as shares surge +4.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLSD fell by -13.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0281. In addition, Clearside Biomedical Inc saw -8.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLSD starting from WHITMORE BRADFORD T, who purchase 64,366 shares at the price of $0.74 back on Nov 01. After this action, WHITMORE BRADFORD T now owns 4,050,590 shares of Clearside Biomedical Inc, valued at $47,901 using the latest closing price.

WHITMORE BRADFORD T, the 10% Owner of Clearside Biomedical Inc, purchase 70,812 shares at $0.73 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that WHITMORE BRADFORD T is holding 3,986,224 shares at $51,537 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLSD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2281.61 for the present operating margin

+73.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clearside Biomedical Inc stands at -2482.82. The total capital return value is set at -71.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.65. Equity return is now at value -1310.02, with -82.83 for asset returns.

Based on Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD), the company’s capital structure generated 332.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.88. Total debt to assets is 68.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 329.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.