Cibus Inc (CBUS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CBUS is 1.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CBUS is $22.00, which is $8.0 above the current price. The public float for CBUS is 11.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CBUS on December 14, 2023 was 67.30K shares.

CBUS) stock’s latest price update

Cibus Inc (NASDAQ: CBUS)’s stock price has soared by 33.33 in relation to previous closing price of 10.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Wade King – Chief Financial Officer Rory Riggs – Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Peter Beetham – Co-Founder, President and Chief Operating Officer Conference Call Participants Bobby Burleson – Canaccord Genuity Kevin Estok – Jefferies Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to the Cibus Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please also note, today’s event is being recorded.

CBUS’s Market Performance

Cibus Inc (CBUS) has experienced a 12.00% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.41% rise in the past month, and a -9.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.05% for CBUS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.55% for CBUS’s stock, with a -17.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBUS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CBUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CBUS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CBUS Trading at -1.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.30%, as shares surge +5.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBUS rose by +12.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.82. In addition, Cibus Inc saw 89.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CBUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14248.41 for the present operating margin

-877.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cibus Inc stands at -10758.60. The total capital return value is set at -84.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.57. Equity return is now at value -22.59, with -12.97 for asset returns.

Based on Cibus Inc (CBUS), the company’s capital structure generated 192.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.79. Total debt to assets is 62.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 185.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 239.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cibus Inc (CBUS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.