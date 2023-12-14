Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.54 compared to its previous closing price of 94.46. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Church & Dwight (CHD) gains on solid consumer demand due to its consistent innovation and acquisitions. This, along with efficient pricing, helps the company amid high SG&A costs.

Is It Worth Investing in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) is above average at 54.17x. The 36-month beta value for CHD is also noteworthy at 0.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CHD is $96.11, which is $3.15 above than the current price. The public float for CHD is 245.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.55% of that float. The average trading volume of CHD on December 14, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

CHD’s Market Performance

CHD stock saw an increase of 1.54% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.44% and a quarterly increase of -0.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.59% for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.25% for CHD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.32% for the last 200 days.

CHD Trading at 4.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +3.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHD rose by +1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.96. In addition, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. saw 17.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHD starting from Read Michael, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $96.00 back on Nov 30. After this action, Read Michael now owns 0 shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc., valued at $432,000 using the latest closing price.

FARRELL MATTHEW, the President and CEO of Church & Dwight Co., Inc., sale 132,881 shares at $96.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that FARRELL MATTHEW is holding 112,444 shares at $12,756,576 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.12 for the present operating margin

+39.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. stands at +7.70. The total capital return value is set at 9.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.37. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 5.15 for asset returns.

Based on Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD), the company’s capital structure generated 81.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.93. Total debt to assets is 34.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In summary, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.