Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Chart Industries Inc (NYSE: GTLS)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.37 in comparison to its previous close of 121.98, however, the company has experienced a 3.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-05 that With the world attempting to go green, the Biden Administration just announced a $7 billion investment in hydrogen hubs in the U.S. Deployment of low-cost, clean hydrogen is crucial to meeting Biden’s climate goals. All of which should be a powerful catalyst for related hydrogen stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in Chart Industries Inc (NYSE: GTLS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) is $193.72, which is $67.63 above the current market price. The public float for GTLS is 42.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GTLS on December 14, 2023 was 618.07K shares.

GTLS’s Market Performance

The stock of Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) has seen a 3.57% increase in the past week, with a 10.22% rise in the past month, and a -27.75% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.28% for GTLS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.93% for GTLS’s stock, with a -11.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTLS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for GTLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTLS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $212 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GTLS Trading at -6.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares surge +1.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTLS rose by +3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.35. In addition, Chart Industries Inc saw 9.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTLS starting from CICHOCKI ANDREW R, who purchase 400 shares at the price of $126.88 back on Dec 11. After this action, CICHOCKI ANDREW R now owns 1,177 shares of Chart Industries Inc, valued at $50,753 using the latest closing price.

Vinci Gerald F, the VP & Chief Human Resources Ofc of Chart Industries Inc, purchase 300 shares at $119.28 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Vinci Gerald F is holding 300 shares at $35,784 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.09 for the present operating margin

+22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chart Industries Inc stands at +5.06. The total capital return value is set at 3.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.34. Equity return is now at value 0.88, with 0.31 for asset returns.

Based on Chart Industries Inc (GTLS), the company’s capital structure generated 86.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.42. Total debt to assets is 39.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.