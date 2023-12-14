Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (EBR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (NYSE: EBR)’s stock price has soared by 4.27 in relation to previous closing price of 8.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 11:30 AM ET Company Participants Ivan de Souza Monteiro – Independent President, CEO & Director Eduardo Haiama – EVP, Finance & IR Italo Freitas – EVP, Expansion Engineering Conference Call Participants Daniel Travitzky – Safra Gilmar de Lima – Santander Henrique Peretti – JPMorgan Chase & Co. Marcelo Sá – Itaú BBA João Pimentel – BTG Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for waiting.

Is It Worth Investing in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (NYSE: EBR) Right Now?

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (NYSE: EBR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EBR is 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EBR is $12.19, which is $3.65 above the current price. EBR currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of EBR on December 14, 2023 was 996.64K shares.

EBR’s Market Performance

The stock of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (EBR) has seen a 1.07% increase in the past week, with a 9.77% rise in the past month, and a 13.72% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for EBR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.98% for EBR’s stock, with a 17.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EBR Trading at 12.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +5.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBR rose by +1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.31. In addition, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR saw 7.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.69 for the present operating margin

+52.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR stands at +7.77. The total capital return value is set at 3.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.03. Equity return is now at value 3.22, with 1.25 for asset returns.

Based on Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (EBR), the company’s capital structure generated 59.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.16. Total debt to assets is 22.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (EBR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.