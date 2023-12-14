Cencora Inc. (COR) Stock Sees a-0.11 Decrease

In the past week, COR stock has gone up by 1.52%, with a monthly gain of 2.44% and a quarterly surge of 15.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.46% for Cencora Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.80% for COR’s stock, with a 13.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cencora Inc. (NYSE: COR) Right Now?

Cencora Inc. (NYSE: COR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cencora Inc. (COR) is $212.83, which is $9.11 above the current market price. The public float for COR is 169.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COR on December 14, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

COR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cencora Inc. (NYSE: COR) has plunged by -0.11 when compared to previous closing price of 203.95, but the company has seen a 1.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-04 that Medical distributors are seeing increased demand for certain medicines. Drugs for weight loss made by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly are what’s driving growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of COR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for COR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $185 based on the research report published on March 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COR Trading at 5.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares surge +4.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COR rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $200.58. In addition, Cencora Inc. saw 22.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COR starting from COLLIS STEVEN H, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $202.15 back on Dec 12. After this action, COLLIS STEVEN H now owns 331,573 shares of Cencora Inc., valued at $5,053,750 using the latest closing price.

Krikorian Lazarus, the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of Cencora Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $203.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Krikorian Lazarus is holding 19,876 shares at $407,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.93 for the present operating margin

+2.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cencora Inc. stands at +0.67. The total capital return value is set at 39.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.86. Equity return is now at value 1124.39, with 2.93 for asset returns.

Based on Cencora Inc. (COR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,129.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.86. Total debt to assets is 9.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 971.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.24 and the total asset turnover is 4.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cencora Inc. (COR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.