Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) is above average at 25.80x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.57.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) is $178.80, which is $6.84 above the current market price. The public float for CBOE is 105.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CBOE on December 14, 2023 was 840.84K shares.

CBOE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) has dropped by -3.95 compared to previous close of 178.47. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that NRG Energy (NRG), Thomson Reuters (TRI), Suzano (SUZ), Cboe Global (CBOE) and Arch Capital (ACGL) are some of the stocks with high ROE to profit from as Fed Buoyed the ongoing Santa Claus rally.

CBOE’s Market Performance

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) has experienced a -3.29% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.36% drop in the past month, and a 14.85% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.45% for CBOE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.26% for CBOE’s stock, with a 16.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CBOE Trading at 0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBOE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -2.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBOE fell by -3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $178.78. In addition, Cboe Global Markets Inc. saw 36.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBOE starting from Isaacson Christopher A, who sale 3,850 shares at the price of $182.23 back on Dec 01. After this action, Isaacson Christopher A now owns 45,102 shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc., valued at $701,586 using the latest closing price.

Clay Catherine R, the EVP, GLOBAL DERIVATIVES of Cboe Global Markets Inc., sale 1,300 shares at $179.62 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Clay Catherine R is holding 4,214 shares at $233,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBOE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.51 for the present operating margin

+39.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cboe Global Markets Inc. stands at +5.91. The total capital return value is set at 18.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.65. Equity return is now at value 19.93, with 9.39 for asset returns.

Based on Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE), the company’s capital structure generated 54.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.29. Total debt to assets is 26.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.