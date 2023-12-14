Carisma Therapeutics Inc (CARM): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.74. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Carisma Therapeutics Inc (CARM) is $9.50, which is $6.74 above the current market price. The public float for CARM is 18.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CARM on December 14, 2023 was 219.58K shares.

CARM) stock’s latest price update

Carisma Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARM)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.11 in comparison to its previous close of 2.44, however, the company has experienced a 15.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-25 that -Late-breaking abstract to be presented on November 3 rd at 11:30 am PT highlighting pre-clinical data with Moderna -Two additional pre-clinical data abstracts highlighting next-generation enhancements to Carisma’s cell therapy platform to be shared PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CARM) (“Carisma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies, today announced that new pre-clinical data leveraging an mRNA platform to develop in-vivo chimeric antigen receptor macrophage (“CAR-M”) will be presented as a late-breaking abstract (#LBA1514) at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting held from Wednesday, November 1, to Sunday, November 5, 2023, in San Diego, California. Two posters highlighting next-generation enhancements to Carisma’s CAR-M platform, including a custom intronic shRNA approach and data on Engineered Microenvironment Converters (EM-C), will also be presented.

CARM’s Market Performance

Carisma Therapeutics Inc (CARM) has seen a 15.48% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.58% gain in the past month and a -42.56% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.88% for CARM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.81% for CARM’s stock, with a -43.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARM stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for CARM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CARM in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $10 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CARM Trading at -6.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.39%, as shares surge +4.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARM rose by +15.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.50. In addition, Carisma Therapeutics Inc saw -46.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CARM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-95.95 for the present operating margin

+99.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carisma Therapeutics Inc stands at -49.71. The total capital return value is set at -23.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.05. Equity return is now at value -69.56, with -47.96 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Carisma Therapeutics Inc (CARM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.