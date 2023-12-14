Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE) by analysts is $5.75, which is $13.2 above the current market price. The public float for CSTE is 20.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.26% of that float. On December 14, 2023, the average trading volume of CSTE was 39.11K shares.

CSTE stock's latest price update

Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ: CSTE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.74 compared to its previous closing price of 4.21. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-10 that Caesarstone (CSTE) reports lower-than-expected Q2 results on the back of lower revenues and higher operating expenses.

CSTE’s Market Performance

CSTE’s stock has fallen by -9.74% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.40% and a quarterly drop of -19.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.86% for Caesarstone Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.34% for CSTE’s stock, with a -15.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSTE stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CSTE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CSTE in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $18 based on the research report published on May 28, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CSTE Trading at -6.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares sank -9.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSTE fell by -9.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.08. In addition, Caesarstone Ltd saw -33.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CSTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.27 for the present operating margin

+23.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caesarstone Ltd stands at -8.26. The total capital return value is set at 2.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.56. Equity return is now at value -30.68, with -17.66 for asset returns.

Based on Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE), the company’s capital structure generated 42.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.75. Total debt to assets is 23.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.