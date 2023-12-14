Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) is $190.60, which is $3.93 above the current market price. The public float for BURL is 64.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BURL on December 14, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

BURL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) has surged by 4.47 when compared to previous closing price of 178.68, but the company has seen a 5.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-02 that Traffic is up at off-price retailers, suggesting consumers are pulling back. Ralph Lauren is leaning into the trend with an increasing focus on outlets.

BURL’s Market Performance

BURL’s stock has risen by 5.93% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 48.74% and a quarterly rise of 23.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.26% for Burlington Stores Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.00% for BURL’s stock, with a 13.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BURL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BURL stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for BURL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BURL in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $150 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BURL Trading at 33.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BURL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +41.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BURL rose by +5.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $166.47. In addition, Burlington Stores Inc saw -7.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BURL starting from MCNAMARA WILLIAM P, who sale 500 shares at the price of $212.26 back on Mar 21. After this action, MCNAMARA WILLIAM P now owns 8,154 shares of Burlington Stores Inc, valued at $106,130 using the latest closing price.

Vecchio Jennifer, the Group President and CMO of Burlington Stores Inc, sale 47,153 shares at $209.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Vecchio Jennifer is holding 55,173 shares at $9,876,621 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BURL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.63 for the present operating margin

+37.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Burlington Stores Inc stands at +2.65. The total capital return value is set at 7.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.64. Equity return is now at value 39.94, with 4.08 for asset returns.

Based on Burlington Stores Inc (BURL), the company’s capital structure generated 591.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.54. Total debt to assets is 64.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 539.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.