Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) has seen a -1.09% decrease in the past week, with a -0.31% drop in the past month, and a 0.48% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.38% for BRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.54% for BRO stock, with a simple moving average of 8.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is above average at 27.78x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.76.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) is $79.73, which is $6.76 above the current market price. The public float for BRO is 237.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BRO on December 14, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

BRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) has decreased by -3.69 when compared to last closing price of 75.77. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.09% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that Here is how Brown & Brown (BRO) and BrightSpire (BRSP) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BRO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BRO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $77 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BRO Trading at 1.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares surge +1.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRO fell by -0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.16. In addition, Brown & Brown, Inc. saw 28.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRO starting from Boyd Stephen M, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $70.64 back on Nov 02. After this action, Boyd Stephen M now owns 64,471 shares of Brown & Brown, Inc., valued at $176,596 using the latest closing price.

Masojada Bronislaw Edmund, the Director of Brown & Brown, Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $65.78 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Masojada Bronislaw Edmund is holding 4,000 shares at $263,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.23 for the present operating margin

+94.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brown & Brown, Inc. stands at +18.47. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.88. Equity return is now at value 15.46, with 5.32 for asset returns.

Based on Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO), the company’s capital structure generated 90.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.59. Total debt to assets is 29.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.