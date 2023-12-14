BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.00.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) is $47.45, which is $12.25 above the current market price. The public float for BBIO is 128.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BBIO on December 14, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

BBIO) stock’s latest price update

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.14 in comparison to its previous close of 33.48, however, the company has experienced a 8.61% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-09 that PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases and cancers, announced today that additional Phase 3 data on clinical outcomes from ATTRibute-CM, its study of acoramidis in ATTR-CM will be presented at the AHA Scientific Sessions 2023, taking place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on November 11 – 13, 2023. As previously announced, a highly statistically significant result was observed on the primary endpoint of ATTRibute-CM with a Win Ratio of 1.8 (p

BBIO’s Market Performance

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) has seen a 8.61% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 27.91% gain in the past month and a 18.84% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.26% for BBIO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.62% for BBIO’s stock, with a 57.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBIO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BBIO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BBIO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $58 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BBIO Trading at 26.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares surge +19.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBIO rose by +8.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +208.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.73. In addition, BridgeBio Pharma Inc saw 361.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBIO starting from Scott Randal W., who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $29.40 back on Dec 01. After this action, Scott Randal W. now owns 11,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc, valued at $73,500 using the latest closing price.

Kumar Neil, the CEO and President of BridgeBio Pharma Inc, sale 51,552 shares at $29.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Kumar Neil is holding 4,813,197 shares at $1,500,038 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-603.28 for the present operating margin

+89.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for BridgeBio Pharma Inc stands at -619.70. The total capital return value is set at -69.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 746.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.