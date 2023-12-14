BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) Stock Faces 7.85% Weekly Volatility

The stock of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) has seen a -6.21% decrease in the past week, with a -5.63% drop in the past month, and a -57.94% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.15% for BPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.53% for BPT’s stock, with a -50.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) Right Now?

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.09x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) by analysts is $12.00, The public float for BPT is 21.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.84% of that float. On December 14, 2023, the average trading volume of BPT was 232.04K shares.

BPT) stock’s latest price update

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.85 in comparison to its previous close of 2.70, however, the company has experienced a -6.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-25 that Oil prices are rising again but the energy sector remains volatile. The unpredictability in the sector isn’t merely a blip but reflects deeper concerns plaguing the sector, which highlights the importance of energy stocks to sell.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BPT by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for BPT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $49 based on the research report published on February 05, 2009 of the previous year 2009.

BPT Trading at -29.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.85%, as shares sank -17.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPT fell by -6.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.31. In addition, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust saw -74.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+98.30 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stands at +98.23. The total capital return value is set at 1,415.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1,414.84. Equity return is now at value 381.40, with 359.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.