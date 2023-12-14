Blue Star Foods Corp (BSFC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ: BSFC)’s stock price has dropped by -8.13 in relation to previous closing price of 0.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-20 that Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ: BSFC ) stock is climbing higher on Monday after the company revealed details for its upcoming annual shareholder meeting. The big news here is the company’s meeting will be taking place on Dec. 27, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ: BSFC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BSFC is also noteworthy at 2.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BSFC is $20.00, which is $19.85 above than the current price. The public float for BSFC is 13.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.29% of that float. The average trading volume of BSFC on December 14, 2023 was 2.85M shares.

BSFC’s Market Performance

The stock of Blue Star Foods Corp (BSFC) has seen a 6.57% increase in the past week, with a -6.44% drop in the past month, and a -60.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.38% for BSFC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.37% for BSFC’s stock, with a -88.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BSFC Trading at -3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.13%, as shares surge +5.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSFC rose by +6.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1535. In addition, Blue Star Foods Corp saw -98.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BSFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.56 for the present operating margin

-9.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Star Foods Corp stands at -103.35. The total capital return value is set at -63.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -318.06. Equity return is now at value -372.39, with -89.76 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Blue Star Foods Corp (BSFC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.