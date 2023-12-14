Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) Stock Experiences 37.89% Monthly Change

The stock of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) has seen a 10.55% increase in the past week, with a 37.89% gain in the past month, and a -27.22% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.85% for BDTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.34% for BDTX’s stock, with a 1.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BDTX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) is $10.50, which is $7.88 above the current market price. The public float for BDTX is 37.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BDTX on December 14, 2023 was 551.16K shares.

BDTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BDTX) has dropped by -9.03 compared to previous close of 2.88. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-07 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with genetically defined cancers, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark A. Velleca, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in fireside chats during two upcoming investor conferences:

BDTX Trading at 17.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.30%, as shares surge +25.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDTX rose by +10.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.40. In addition, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc saw 45.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDTX starting from BIOTECH GROWTH N V, who purchase 400,000 shares at the price of $2.34 back on Oct 17. After this action, BIOTECH GROWTH N V now owns 8,517,839 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc, valued at $934,080 using the latest closing price.

Behbahani Ali, the Director of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc, purchase 1,000,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Behbahani Ali is holding 4,448,757 shares at $5,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDTX

The total capital return value is set at -50.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.95. Equity return is now at value -62.88, with -47.68 for asset returns.

Based on Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.56. Total debt to assets is 18.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.