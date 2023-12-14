BioVie Inc (BIVI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of BioVie Inc (NASDAQ: BIVI) has decreased by -6.49 when compared to last closing price of 1.54.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -18.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for BioVie Inc. (BIVI) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

Is It Worth Investing in BioVie Inc (NASDAQ: BIVI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BIVI is 1.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for BioVie Inc (BIVI) is $5.00, which is $3.56 above the current market price. The public float for BIVI is 13.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.37% of that float. On December 14, 2023, BIVI’s average trading volume was 711.23K shares.

BIVI’s Market Performance

The stock of BioVie Inc (BIVI) has seen a -18.64% decrease in the past week, with a -53.99% drop in the past month, and a -58.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.79% for BIVI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -52.34% for BIVI’s stock, with a -72.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIVI stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for BIVI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BIVI in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on July 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BIVI Trading at -57.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.37%, as shares sank -53.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIVI fell by -18.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.9378. In addition, BioVie Inc saw -81.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIVI starting from GORLIN STEVE, who sale 75,680 shares at the price of $1.69 back on Dec 01. After this action, GORLIN STEVE now owns 46,358 shares of BioVie Inc, valued at $127,899 using the latest closing price.

DO CUONG V, the President & CEO of BioVie Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $1.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that DO CUONG V is holding 68,759 shares at $17,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIVI

The total capital return value is set at -197.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -275.32. Equity return is now at value -748.41, with -216.87 for asset returns.

Based on BioVie Inc (BIVI), the company’s capital structure generated 94.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.45. Total debt to assets is 41.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.71.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BioVie Inc (BIVI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.