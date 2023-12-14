BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (BGLC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (NASDAQ: BGLC)’s stock price has dropped by -4.70 in relation to previous closing price of 0.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-21 that BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ: BGLC ) stock is taking off on Friday after the company uplisted its shares to the Nasdaq Capital Market. That saw the company’s shares start trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market yesterday.

Is It Worth Investing in BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (NASDAQ: BGLC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BGLC is 1.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BGLC is 8.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.52% of that float. On December 14, 2023, BGLC’s average trading volume was 2.07M shares.

BGLC’s Market Performance

BGLC stock saw an increase of -1.80% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 105.33% and a quarterly increase of -27.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 25.02% for BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (BGLC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.87% for BGLC’s stock, with a -84.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BGLC Trading at 21.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGLC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.26%, as shares surge +97.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGLC fell by -1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6509. In addition, BioNexus Gene Lab Corp saw -94.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BGLC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.30 for the present operating margin

+10.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioNexus Gene Lab Corp stands at -3.26. The total capital return value is set at -6.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.11. Equity return is now at value -38.40, with -32.12 for asset returns.

Based on BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (BGLC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.84. Total debt to assets is 0.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (BGLC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.