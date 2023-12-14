Big Lots Inc (BIG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Big Lots Inc (NYSE: BIG)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.97 in comparison to its previous close of 6.38, however, the company has experienced a 20.82% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-13 that The end of the year brings with it portfolio adjustments, window dressing and tax harvesting. This results in fund managers and investors selling their losers and buying the winners.

Is It Worth Investing in Big Lots Inc (NYSE: BIG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BIG is 2.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Big Lots Inc (BIG) is $5.60, which is -$1.62 below the current market price. The public float for BIG is 27.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 28.94% of that float. On December 14, 2023, BIG’s average trading volume was 1.62M shares.

BIG’s Market Performance

BIG stock saw an increase of 20.82% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 97.21% and a quarterly increase of 30.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.48% for Big Lots Inc (BIG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 41.36% for BIG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIG stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for BIG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BIG in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $7 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BIG Trading at 52.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.37%, as shares surge +77.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIG rose by +20.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.16. In addition, Big Lots Inc saw -51.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIG starting from McCormick Christopher J, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $6.29 back on Dec 01. After this action, McCormick Christopher J now owns 50,733 shares of Big Lots Inc, valued at $75,480 using the latest closing price.

Robins Ronald A Jr, the Executive Vice President of Big Lots Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Robins Ronald A Jr is holding 169,897 shares at $50,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.50 for the present operating margin

+32.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Big Lots Inc stands at -3.85. The total capital return value is set at -6.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.16. Equity return is now at value -84.65, with -12.10 for asset returns.

Based on Big Lots Inc (BIG), the company’s capital structure generated 271.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.06. Total debt to assets is 56.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 237.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Big Lots Inc (BIG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.