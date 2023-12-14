Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BEAM is 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BEAM is $45.92, which is $17.64 above the current price. The public float for BEAM is 68.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BEAM on December 14, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

BEAM) stock’s latest price update

Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.60 compared to its previous closing price of 26.04. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that The recent FDA approval of two gene therapies has put the focus on biotechs like EDIT, BEAM and NTLA, which have promising candidates in their pipeline.

BEAM’s Market Performance

Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) has experienced a -1.36% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 28.90% rise in the past month, and a 12.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.31% for BEAM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.13% for BEAM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEAM stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BEAM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BEAM in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $30 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BEAM Trading at 17.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.56%, as shares surge +15.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEAM fell by -1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.15. In addition, Beam Therapeutics Inc saw -27.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEAM starting from Bellon Christine, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $30.50 back on Nov 20. After this action, Bellon Christine now owns 82,402 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc, valued at $305,000 using the latest closing price.

Simon Amy, the Chief Medical Officer of Beam Therapeutics Inc, sale 3,448 shares at $18.70 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that Simon Amy is holding 65,469 shares at $64,478 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-555.61 for the present operating margin

+62.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beam Therapeutics Inc stands at -474.54. The total capital return value is set at -35.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.95. Equity return is now at value -42.01, with -23.76 for asset returns.

Based on Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM), the company’s capital structure generated 24.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.88. Total debt to assets is 13.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.