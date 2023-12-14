Bank OZK (OZK) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) has jumped by 6.51 compared to previous close of 44.98. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that Bank OZK (OZK) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions could translate into further price increase in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) Right Now?

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OZK is 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OZK is $45.44, which is -$2.47 below the current price. The public float for OZK is 107.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OZK on December 14, 2023 was 854.50K shares.

OZK’s Market Performance

OZK’s stock has seen a 8.89% increase for the week, with a 27.08% rise in the past month and a 23.89% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.90% for Bank OZK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.13% for OZK’s stock, with a 24.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OZK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OZK stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OZK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OZK in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $50 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OZK Trading at 22.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OZK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +17.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OZK rose by +8.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.08. In addition, Bank OZK saw 19.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OZK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank OZK stands at +40.86. The total capital return value is set at 12.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.99. Equity return is now at value 14.37, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Bank OZK (OZK), the company’s capital structure generated 24.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.44. Total debt to assets is 4.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bank OZK (OZK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.