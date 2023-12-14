Axogen Inc. (AXGN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Axogen Inc. (AXGN) is $11.50, which is $3.74 above the current market price. The public float for AXGN is 40.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AXGN on December 14, 2023 was 480.88K shares.

The stock price of Axogen Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) has surged by 3.47 when compared to previous closing price of 7.50, but the company has seen a 6.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-18 that ALACHUA, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries, today announced that it will report third quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 before the market opens. Axogen management will host an investment-community conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET following the release.

AXGN’s Market Performance

Axogen Inc. (AXGN) has seen a 6.30% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 50.68% gain in the past month and a 40.07% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.13% for AXGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.02% for AXGN stock, with a simple moving average of 4.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXGN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AXGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AXGN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $15 based on the research report published on November 11, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AXGN Trading at 49.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares surge +38.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXGN rose by +6.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.63. In addition, Axogen Inc. saw -22.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXGN starting from MARIANI PETER J, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $7.50 back on Dec 11. After this action, MARIANI PETER J now owns 63,603 shares of Axogen Inc., valued at $93,809 using the latest closing price.

Wendell Amy McBride, the Director of Axogen Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $6.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Wendell Amy McBride is holding 80,342 shares at $62,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.44 for the present operating margin

+82.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axogen Inc. stands at -20.89. The total capital return value is set at -17.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.77. Equity return is now at value -23.32, with -11.91 for asset returns.

Based on Axogen Inc. (AXGN), the company’s capital structure generated 66.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.03. Total debt to assets is 34.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Axogen Inc. (AXGN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.