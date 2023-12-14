Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADSK is 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ADSK is $233.50, which is -$1.41 below the current price. The public float for ADSK is 213.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADSK on December 14, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

ADSK) stock’s latest price update

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK)’s stock price has increased by 3.06 compared to its previous closing price of 227.94. However, the company has seen a 7.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-08 that Sustainable stocks continue to get a bad rap from investors. The standard argument against sustainable investing is that it’s not profitable, even when done correctly using all the appropriate screens to exclude companies not adhering to the stringent criteria for sustainable stocks.

ADSK’s Market Performance

ADSK’s stock has risen by 7.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.81% and a quarterly rise of 8.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.28% for Autodesk Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.27% for ADSK stock, with a simple moving average of 14.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADSK stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ADSK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADSK in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $215 based on the research report published on November 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADSK Trading at 11.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.19% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +8.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADSK rose by +7.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $217.84. In addition, Autodesk Inc. saw 25.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADSK starting from Smith Stacy J, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $228.00 back on Dec 11. After this action, Smith Stacy J now owns 57,488 shares of Autodesk Inc., valued at $1,140,000 using the latest closing price.

RAFAEL BETSY, the Director of Autodesk Inc., sale 308 shares at $218.27 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that RAFAEL BETSY is holding 3,237 shares at $67,227 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.06 for the present operating margin

+89.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Autodesk Inc. stands at +16.64. The total capital return value is set at 25.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.86. Equity return is now at value 76.80, with 10.27 for asset returns.

Based on Autodesk Inc. (ADSK), the company’s capital structure generated 232.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.96. Total debt to assets is 28.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 225.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.