Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (AUPH) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) has gone down by -1.13% for the week, with a 11.89% rise in the past month and a -3.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.71% for AUPH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.51% for AUPH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.39. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) is $13.21, which is $4.46 above the current market price. The public float for AUPH is 130.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AUPH on December 14, 2023 was 1.91M shares.

AUPH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) has jumped by 1.86 compared to previous close of 8.59. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Innovation is expected to continue driving growth in the Medical-Drugs industry. DERM, LYRA, AUPH, ALPN and HARP may prove to be good additions to one’s portfolio.

AUPH Trading at 9.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +7.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUPH fell by -1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.73. In addition, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 102.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUPH starting from Jayne David R.W., who sale 8,733 shares at the price of $11.26 back on May 23. After this action, Jayne David R.W. now owns 49,310 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $98,334 using the latest closing price.

MacKay-Dunn R. Hector, the Director of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 4,818 shares at $11.26 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that MacKay-Dunn R. Hector is holding 24,225 shares at $54,251 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-84.30 for the present operating margin

+95.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -80.71. The total capital return value is set at -25.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.06. Equity return is now at value -18.94, with -14.80 for asset returns.

Based on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.96. Total debt to assets is 1.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.